Photo 565
Beach at Broome
The colours of Broome never cease to delight. The contrasts of the red rocks, golden sands and turquoise seas are pretty special
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Carole G
ace
Did you find the dinosaur footprints?
August 23rd, 2024
Wylie
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Unfortunately the tides weren't low enough.
August 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
August 23rd, 2024
