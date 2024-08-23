Previous
Beach at Broome by pusspup
Beach at Broome

The colours of Broome never cease to delight. The contrasts of the red rocks, golden sands and turquoise seas are pretty special
Carole G ace
Did you find the dinosaur footprints?
August 23rd, 2024  
Wylie ace
@yorkshirekiwi Unfortunately the tides weren't low enough.
August 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
August 23rd, 2024  
