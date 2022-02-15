Previous
Flash of Red Feb by pusspup
Photo 2795

Flash of Red Feb

At last, I've been able to use LR to process a flash of red pic for Feb. These painted silos with our trusty steed in front seemed appropriate.
We'll be travelling a while yet, so photos and commenting will be patchy.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Wylie

@pusspup
