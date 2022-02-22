Previous
Melaleuca by pusspup
Melaleuca

The bush is hot and dry but alive with this Melaleuca bush flowering and covered in bees.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Wylie

Diana ace
Will have to look at it on my pc, cannot tell what the flowers are 😉
February 26th, 2022  
