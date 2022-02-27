Previous
Australian Super Bikes Phillip Is. by pusspup
Photo 2807

Australian Super Bikes Phillip Is.

We stopped in at the race track, as you do, on our way home from the road trip. I liked this old world effect on the cutting edge motorbike technology.
Still catching up on February FOR.
Pinhole effect, Silver efex
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
