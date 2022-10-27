Previous
Fiji family by pusspup
Photo 3046

Fiji family

On a tour of the local village a couple of little boys poked their heads out the door. By the time I had asked to take their picture there was 6 heads out the door for a fab happy snap.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Diana ace
What a wonderful happy shot!
November 1st, 2022  
julia ace
What a happy bunch..
November 1st, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent family portrait.
November 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Its a happy family but - they love the fact someone wants to take their photo!
November 1st, 2022  
