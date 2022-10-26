Previous
Natural patterns by pusspup
Photo 3045

Natural patterns

A native plant spied during one of our walks on Beqa Is made a fabulous pattern - couldn't resist.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful!
October 31st, 2022  
Annie D ace
fabulous foliage!
October 31st, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful plant & pattern.
October 31st, 2022  
