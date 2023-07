He flies through the air

With the greatest of ease, this daring young man on his flying tank of grease!

A day out in the country to the motocross circuit to watch the oldies on old bikes and the youngies on new bikes.

I didn't take the big lens, so this is a pretty heavy crop. I really liked that this jump was framed by beautiful gum trees, but to include them meant that the rider was really too small to appreciate unless viewed very large.