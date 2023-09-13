Sign up
Previous
Photo 3366
Early release!
The judge has given Gary time off for good behaviour and he has taken to his wings to enjoy the forest. He's promised not to be naughty again, but that will be difficult for him!
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
5
1
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
365
ILCE-7M3
30th August 2023 10:13am
Tags
forest
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene! He is sure to get up to mischief again ;-)
September 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely forest to be released into!!!!! but once a rogue ! I wonder!!
September 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ha they always promise ...
September 13th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Can't wait to see what unfolds!
September 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha, not so sure I would trust Gary. We had a galah in our back garden yesterday. Often get them in the front garden but not so often in the back. Unfortunately, he was outnumbered by the lorikeets and corellas so didn't last long.
September 13th, 2023
