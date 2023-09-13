Previous
Early release! by pusspup
Photo 3366

Early release!

The judge has given Gary time off for good behaviour and he has taken to his wings to enjoy the forest. He's promised not to be naughty again, but that will be difficult for him!
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene! He is sure to get up to mischief again ;-)
September 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely forest to be released into!!!!! but once a rogue ! I wonder!!
September 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ha they always promise ...
September 13th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Can't wait to see what unfolds!
September 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha, not so sure I would trust Gary. We had a galah in our back garden yesterday. Often get them in the front garden but not so often in the back. Unfortunately, he was outnumbered by the lorikeets and corellas so didn't last long.
September 13th, 2023  
