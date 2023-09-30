Sign up
Previous
Photo 3383
The papal palace Avignon
This is the most huge and amazing palace built by and for the popes in France . The architectural engineering is vast and impressive. The modern day virtual reality devices are impressive .
Such riches they had are almost beyond imagining.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
pope
Mags
ace
Lovely capture and interesting tidbit of history.
September 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture against that brilliant blue sky!
September 30th, 2023
