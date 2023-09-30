Previous
The papal palace Avignon by pusspup
The papal palace Avignon

This is the most huge and amazing palace built by and for the popes in France . The architectural engineering is vast and impressive. The modern day virtual reality devices are impressive .
Such riches they had are almost beyond imagining.
Mags ace
Lovely capture and interesting tidbit of history.
September 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture against that brilliant blue sky!
September 30th, 2023  
