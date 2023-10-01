Previous
Une baguette by pusspup
Une baguette

In the Hotel de Ville or town square.
Wylie 2 posing for me.
Dianne
Nice!
October 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So traditional of small village this Hotel de ville. Wylie 2 seems to enjoy his 'baguette' :-)
October 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice shot
October 1st, 2023  
Louise & Ken
The joys of traveling are seeing how vastly different another place is from your Australian outback!!!
October 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
The weather looks so pleasant for your visit.
October 1st, 2023  
Wylie ace
@marlboromaam it’s hot!
October 1st, 2023  
