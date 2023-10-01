Sign up
Photo 3384
Une baguette
In the Hotel de Ville or town square.
Wylie 2 posing for me.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st October 2023 10:55am
Tags
france
Dianne
Nice!
October 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So traditional of small village this Hotel de ville. Wylie 2 seems to enjoy his 'baguette' :-)
October 1st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice shot
October 1st, 2023
Louise & Ken
The joys of traveling are seeing how vastly different another place is from your Australian outback!!!
October 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
The weather looks so pleasant for your visit.
October 1st, 2023
Wylie
ace
@marlboromaam
it’s hot!
October 1st, 2023
