Chateau L’Islette by pusspup
Photo 3385

Chateau L’Islette

Near Azay Le Rideau, France. Second château of the day!
It also looks fab in colour but I thought in keeping with its age that monochrome might be nice.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Agnes ace
Beautiful building
October 2nd, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this typically French chateau!

Ian
October 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflection.
October 2nd, 2023  
