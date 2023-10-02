Sign up
Previous
Photo 3385
Chateau L’Islette
Near Azay Le Rideau, France. Second château of the day!
It also looks fab in colour but I thought in keeping with its age that monochrome might be nice.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3749
photos
242
followers
269
following
3385
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd October 2023 3:46pm
chateau
Agnes
ace
Beautiful building
October 2nd, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this typically French chateau!
Ian
October 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflection.
October 2nd, 2023
Ian