Sleeping beauty by pusspup
Sleeping beauty

Todays chateau was Chateau D’Usse and it was this that inspired the story of sleeping beauty.
It’s a real fairy tale Castle with turrets everywhere.
The gardens were also lovely.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and an amazing cloudscape.
October 3rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Super capture.
October 3rd, 2023  
carol white ace
A super capture
October 3rd, 2023  
