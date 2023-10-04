Sign up
Previous
Photo 3387
Chenonceaux Chateau
Perhaps the most spectacular of our travels yet! The chateau itself crosses the river, is spectacular in size and appearance and has amazing gardens.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
5
5
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th October 2023 12:41pm
france
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful image.
October 4th, 2023
JackieR
ace
what a stunning looking building and great reflection
October 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful ! fav
October 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A perfect mirror reflection of this stunning building.
October 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Breathtakingly beautiful, such wonderful reflections! Pity the people are there as my eye automatically goes in their direction. ;-)
October 4th, 2023
