Chenonceaux Chateau by pusspup
Chenonceaux Chateau

Perhaps the most spectacular of our travels yet! The chateau itself crosses the river, is spectacular in size and appearance and has amazing gardens.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Bill Davidson
Very beautiful image.
October 4th, 2023  
JackieR ace
what a stunning looking building and great reflection
October 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful ! fav
October 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A perfect mirror reflection of this stunning building.
October 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Breathtakingly beautiful, such wonderful reflections! Pity the people are there as my eye automatically goes in their direction. ;-)
October 4th, 2023  
