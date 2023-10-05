Previous
Mayenne by pusspup
Photo 3388

Mayenne

An evening walk down to the river at Mayenne where we are staying for a few nights to go to the MXoN Moto cross nearby.
The streets are decked out with butterflies which are very pretty.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Corinne C
Great perspective
October 5th, 2023  
