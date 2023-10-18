Previous
Westminster Abbey by pusspup
Photo 3401

Westminster Abbey

What an amazing building. Saw it in the 80s but you just don't remember the grandeur.
It could do with a bit of dusting, but its a spectacular building. This is where King Charles was crowned.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Maggiemae ace
Goodness, how special is this - ! fav
October 19th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Nice image of this impressive site - but so big to fit into 1 photo.
October 19th, 2023  
