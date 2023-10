Bicycles in Hanoi II

Rather than crop this down to the focus bicycle I left the whole shot, as it better reflects the level of activity and chaos that is reality.

There were many flower sellers. I think it was a special day and not just a Sunday. We never found out what the special day was, but the flower traders were doing well and there were pretty girls having their picture taken with flowers everywhere!

If you have time to look at it big and on black, I think its better too.