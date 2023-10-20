Previous
Westminster Abbey; detail by pusspup
Photo 3403

Westminster Abbey; detail

Among many other things, just loved this ceiling angel and its shadow.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
932% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Great capture
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise