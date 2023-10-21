Sign up
Photo 3404
The pub below
We were so lucky to have chosen an Airbnb in this great lane way in Covent Garden. We only had to come down the stairs to be in amongst everything.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd September 2023 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
Babs
ace
How lovely to be right in the centre of things.
October 22nd, 2023
Bill Davidson
A lively place.
October 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely street scene.
October 22nd, 2023
