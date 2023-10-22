Previous
Bodium Castle 2 by pusspup
Bodium Castle 2

I have many, many lovely pics of this castle but will stop after tonight! Loads of nooks and crannies and narrow staircases. It must have been difficult to negotiate in a suit of amour!!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
Nice framing.
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed.
Diana ace
Beautiful framing and wonderful textures.
