Previous
Photo 3405
Bodium Castle 2
I have many, many lovely pics of this castle but will stop after tonight! Loads of nooks and crannies and narrow staircases. It must have been difficult to negotiate in a suit of amour!!
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
3
1
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
383
384
3402
385
3403
386
3404
3405
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd September 2023 12:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
england
Babs
ace
Nice framing.
October 22nd, 2023
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed.
October 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful framing and wonderful textures.
October 22nd, 2023
