Previous
Photo 3406
The origin of species
Charles Darwin’s study at Down House.
A fascinating place where there was much thinking. Nice that he had family money😁
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
3
3
13
3
3
365
iPhone 14 Pro
21st September 2023 12:20pm
Tags
england
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a nice cosy looking room.
October 23rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Looks cosy, but I was sure he was born into poverty due to his father's recklessness ( like Mr Mackorber) Am off to Google.....
October 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful view into the world of Darwin! with his desk littered with papers
October 23rd, 2023
