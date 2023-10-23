Previous
The origin of species by pusspup
Photo 3406

The origin of species

Charles Darwin’s study at Down House.
A fascinating place where there was much thinking. Nice that he had family money😁
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

@pusspup
Such a nice cosy looking room.
October 23rd, 2023  
Looks cosy, but I was sure he was born into poverty due to his father's recklessness ( like Mr Mackorber) Am off to Google.....
October 23rd, 2023  
A wonderful view into the world of Darwin! with his desk littered with papers
October 23rd, 2023  
