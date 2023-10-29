Previous
Carcassonne by pusspup
Photo 3412

Carcassonne

We spent a few nights in the ancient cite.
Wylie 2 damaged his ankle on the narrow stairs, so this was taken on my walk back up to Carcassonne after finding a chemist for a support bandage - and pain drugs!
Wylie

