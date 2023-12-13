Previous
On the ninth day of Christmas. by pusspup
Photo 3457

On the ninth day of Christmas.

On the ninth day of Christmas
9 Rainbow cats,
8 Orchids sparkling,
7 Ducks a-waking
6 Galahs playing
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 Cheeky birds,
3 Sailing boats,
2 Waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop

BoB
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
947% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
This just gets better.
December 13th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous, enjoying this series!
December 13th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Delightful....I always sing along 🙂
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise