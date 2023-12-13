Sign up
Photo 3457
On the ninth day of Christmas.
On the ninth day of Christmas
9 Rainbow cats,
8 Orchids sparkling,
7 Ducks a-waking
6 Galahs playing
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 Cheeky birds,
3 Sailing boats,
2 Waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop
BoB
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
365
christmas
John Falconer
ace
This just gets better.
December 13th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous, enjoying this series!
December 13th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Delightful....I always sing along 🙂
December 13th, 2023
