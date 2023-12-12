Previous
On the eighth day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3456

On the eighth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
8 Orchids sparkling,
7 Ducks a-waking
6 Galahs playing
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 Cheeky birds,
3 Sailing boats,
2 Waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
946% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I like this new version - except for the bus stop - a peacock by a gum tree!
December 12th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the orchids, so well placed!
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise