Photo 3456
On the eighth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me,
8 Orchids sparkling,
7 Ducks a-waking
6 Galahs playing
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 Cheeky birds,
3 Sailing boats,
2 Waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Wylie
@pusspup
3884
photos
248
followers
274
following
946% complete
View this month »
Tags
christmas
Maggiemae
I like this new version - except for the bus stop - a peacock by a gum tree!
December 12th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
Lovely!
December 12th, 2023
Diana
I love the orchids, so well placed!
December 12th, 2023
