Previous
On the seventh day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3455

On the seventh day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
7 Ducks a-waking
6 Galahs playing
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 Cheeky birds,
3 Sailing boats,
2 Waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop

BoB
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
946% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Loving that Santa hat!
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully done, such a proud duck wearing his Santa hat!
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise