Previous
Photo 3647
King Edward River
Thr rocks along this river were the best ever. So polished and smooth and beautiful! Some were the deepest red I’ve ever seen. Just a taste here.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4197
photos
246
followers
270
following
999% complete
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st June 2024 3:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
rock
Mags
ace
The tones of color are beautiful too!
June 29th, 2024
