King Edward River by pusspup
Photo 3647

King Edward River

Thr rocks along this river were the best ever. So polished and smooth and beautiful! Some were the deepest red I’ve ever seen. Just a taste here.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Wylie

@pusspup
The tones of color are beautiful too!
June 29th, 2024  
