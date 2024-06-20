Previous
Mitchell Falls by pusspup
Mitchell Falls

The ultimate destination for off roaders. Google it to see how far off the beaten track this is!
A hot 2.5 hour walk in on a grade 4 track but worth every step. So beautiful, and we had a wonderful swim in the upper reaches.
Mark St Clair ace
What a spectacular shot and location.
June 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful scenic view ! Nature is wonderful ! fav
June 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks amazing.
June 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks idyllic what a magical place fav
June 28th, 2024  
