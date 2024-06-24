Previous
Indigenous Art from the ages by pusspup
Photo 3649

Indigenous Art from the ages

Ancient rock art at a special site as we left King Edward River. A beautiful outcropping of large rocks which felt very special and spiritual. The art was more prolific and brighter than expected. Well worth the diversion.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
It's amazing to look at these pictures.
June 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such an amazing find and capture, wonderful art, tones and textures.
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise