Previous
Photo 3649
Indigenous Art from the ages
Ancient rock art at a special site as we left King Edward River. A beautiful outcropping of large rocks which felt very special and spiritual. The art was more prolific and brighter than expected. Well worth the diversion.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
2
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4199
photos
246
followers
270
following
999% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th June 2024 9:16am
Tags
art
haskar
ace
It's amazing to look at these pictures.
June 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such an amazing find and capture, wonderful art, tones and textures.
June 30th, 2024
