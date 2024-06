Above little Merten Falls

We had a lovely cooling cleansing swim in the pools above the falls. Great to bring the core body temp down a bit!! Especially as there are no showers at the camp ground. This is seriously remote.

My apologies for being absent for so long . We have been in really remote regions with no internet for ages. We will likely be on line now for a few days before heading out again. I’ll try and catch up a bit.