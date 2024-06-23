Previous
Those rocks! by pusspup
Photo 3648

Those rocks!

Right next to the waterfall, these deep red rock formations were just stunning. Aeons of weathering. So smooth.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
Amazing. The rocks resembles polished gemstones. The rich shades of amber colour is beautiful.
June 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow… spectacular what an amazing place you are discovering…
such a magical place… love it!
June 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! so beautifully , love the rich amber tones and smooth surfaces ! so worn and shaped by nature ! fav
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise