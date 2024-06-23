Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3648
Those rocks!
Right next to the waterfall, these deep red rock formations were just stunning. Aeons of weathering. So smooth.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4198
photos
246
followers
270
following
999% complete
View this month »
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
Karen
ace
Amazing. The rocks resembles polished gemstones. The rich shades of amber colour is beautiful.
June 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wow… spectacular what an amazing place you are discovering…
such a magical place… love it!
June 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! so beautifully , love the rich amber tones and smooth surfaces ! so worn and shaped by nature ! fav
June 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
such a magical place… love it!