On the sixth day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3454

On the sixth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
6 Galahs playing
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 Cheeky birds,
3 Sailing boats,
2 Waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop

For those curious, the backdrop on this was not blown out but taken a few years ago during the bush fires. There was so much smoke around you couldn't see far anywhere!

And, thanks everyone for joining in the Christmas fun :)
10th December 2023



eDorre ace
What fun. Beautiful birds
December 10th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Nicley done.
December 10th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Fabulous
December 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such fun and beautifully done :-)
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
