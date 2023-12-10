On the sixth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,

6 Galahs playing

5 Ma-ag-pies

4 Cheeky birds,

3 Sailing boats,

2 Waiting 'roos, and

A Peacock on a bus stop



For those curious, the backdrop on this was not blown out but taken a few years ago during the bush fires. There was so much smoke around you couldn't see far anywhere!



And, thanks everyone for joining in the Christmas fun :)

BoB

