Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3454
On the sixth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me,
6 Galahs playing
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 Cheeky birds,
3 Sailing boats,
2 Waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop
For those curious, the backdrop on this was not blown out but taken a few years ago during the bush fires. There was so much smoke around you couldn't see far anywhere!
And, thanks everyone for joining in the Christmas fun :)
BoB
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3881
photos
248
followers
275
following
946% complete
View this month »
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
Latest from all albums
426
3449
3450
427
3451
3452
3453
3454
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
eDorre
ace
What fun. Beautiful birds
December 10th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Nicley done.
December 10th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Fabulous
December 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such fun and beautifully done :-)
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close