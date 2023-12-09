Previous
On the fifth day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3453

On the fifth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 cheeky birds,
3 sailing boats,
2 waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Oh this is just so hilarious, well done!
December 9th, 2023  
Beverley ace
FANTASTIC! Soooo joyful and beautifully done.. 🤩
December 9th, 2023  
