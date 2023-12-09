Sign up
Previous
Photo 3453
On the fifth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me,
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 cheeky birds,
3 sailing boats,
2 waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3878
photos
248
followers
274
following
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3447
3448
425
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
christmas
Diana
ace
Oh this is just so hilarious, well done!
December 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
FANTASTIC! Soooo joyful and beautifully done.. 🤩
December 9th, 2023
