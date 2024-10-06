Sign up
Previous
Photo 598
Spring is in the air!
I think Charmaine fancies Jim. She’s been dropping by a lot lately!❤️
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
2
0
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
Tags
peacock
Diana
ace
How fabulous to have your own peacocks and hens, they even have names! Hope we will see some chick in the future too ;-)
October 6th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh what a super shot!
October 6th, 2024
