Burnt landscape by pusspup
Burnt landscape

We found that the bush must have had a controlled burn a little while ago as much of it was burnt - hence no wildflowers around here! But the colour of the trunks post fire was actually beautiful and the epicormic growth very attractive.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Annie D ace
love your focus here
October 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
So beautiful to see the new growth. I love the bark too.
October 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Healing and growing again, the tree bark is very beautiful.
October 7th, 2024  
