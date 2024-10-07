Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 599
Burnt landscape
We found that the bush must have had a controlled burn a little while ago as much of it was burnt - hence no wildflowers around here! But the colour of the trunks post fire was actually beautiful and the epicormic growth very attractive.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4353
photos
236
followers
268
following
164% complete
View this month »
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
Latest from all albums
596
3751
3752
597
598
3753
599
3754
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th October 2024 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bushfire
Annie D
ace
love your focus here
October 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautiful to see the new growth. I love the bark too.
October 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Healing and growing again, the tree bark is very beautiful.
October 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close