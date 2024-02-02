Sign up
Previous
Photo 3508
alpine flora
We camped out last night in the local ranges and I might have shot a few pixels that I will enjoy sharing with you.
This is the flash of red version, and colour is in my other album.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
Views
24
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st February 2024 1:13pm
for24
Diana
ace
I love the selective focus and dof.
February 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great dof.
February 2nd, 2024
