Currawong by pusspup
Currawong

I've never shot a currawong before as I'm not all that fond of the birds. However, I guess they are as valid wildlife as all the other birds!
I nearly forgot about FOR Feb and had to convert it.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot.
February 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous
February 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Nicely captured in b&w.
February 2nd, 2024  
