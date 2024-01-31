Previous
Kangaroo Paw by pusspup
Kangaroo Paw

The kangaroo paws at the botanic gardens were amazing, and I have a few more up my sleeve for you.
Another plant that I've tried and failed with :(
Issi Bannerman ace
Such an unusual plant!
January 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
This is one of the best kangaroo paws I have ever seen. fav.
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and great edit of this beautiful plant.
January 31st, 2024  
judith deacon
Wonderful capture, I find these quite difficult to photograph aand get all the planes sharp.
January 31st, 2024  
Christina ace
Interesting plant and great shot
January 31st, 2024  
