Previous
Photo 3505
Paper daisies and visitor
Shooting butterflies with a 400mm zoom gives a lovely DOF and view. Also doesn't frighten them away!
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
5
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th January 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Maggiemae
ace
You were ready with your camera! I saw the Monarch and stepped back to get my camera. On turning around - the butterfly was gone! This is superb! fav
January 30th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Nice timing
January 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof, I love the colours.
January 30th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous
January 30th, 2024
