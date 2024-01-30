Previous
Paper daisies and visitor by pusspup
Photo 3505

Paper daisies and visitor

Shooting butterflies with a 400mm zoom gives a lovely DOF and view. Also doesn't frighten them away!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You were ready with your camera! I saw the Monarch and stepped back to get my camera. On turning around - the butterfly was gone! This is superb! fav
January 30th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Nice timing
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, I love the colours.
January 30th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise