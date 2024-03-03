Sign up
Previous
Photo 3538
Geometry!
Gee, these March words are challenging. I guess that's good :)
So glad we had to learn split toning in forFeb.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Maggiemae
ace
I could understand geometry but trigonometry left me cold! Great, unending duplicates!
March 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shapes and tones.
March 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
You've nailed it with this one. fav. Two birds with one stone.
March 3rd, 2024
Tia
ace
Love it!
March 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Great choice for today’s word.
March 3rd, 2024
