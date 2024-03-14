Sign up
Previous
Photo 3549
Green/vegetables
At least the garden is still providing for the rainbow and word shots! Some grey-zini which I think are green enough for the shot.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th March 2024 4:16pm
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Christina
ace
Great composition
March 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely composition
March 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautifully composed and captured, love the addition on the green netting.
March 14th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
green vege bag for supermarket shopping in place of plastic - gift from my daughter and I always forget to take it!
March 14th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Marvelous composition!
March 14th, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely set, POV and presentation
March 14th, 2024
