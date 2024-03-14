Previous
Green/vegetables by pusspup
Green/vegetables

At least the garden is still providing for the rainbow and word shots! Some grey-zini which I think are green enough for the shot.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Christina ace
Great composition
March 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely composition
March 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
So beautifully composed and captured, love the addition on the green netting.
March 14th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana green vege bag for supermarket shopping in place of plastic - gift from my daughter and I always forget to take it!
March 14th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Marvelous composition!
March 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely set, POV and presentation
March 14th, 2024  
