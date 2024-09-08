Sign up
Previous
Photo 3725
A woolly jumper
At short notice we decided to take the adventure bike for a spin out to a local fair. There were the 3 cutest little lambs in their woolly jumpers, but I only got the backs of the other 2.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
6
5
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4305
photos
238
followers
270
following
1020% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th September 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute.
September 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So sweet.
September 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Darling!
September 8th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
They are so cute, Love them.
September 8th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Precious fav.
September 8th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Simply adorable. Fav.
September 8th, 2024
