Haze's strangers: No.183: Rachel

At last a day without rain on Saturday and we ventured to Winchester. I had bought some 'copper heelers' (sounds like a miracle cure for arthritis but many folk testify to their effectiveness) and wanted to buy footwear to fit them, plus friends had given us a wheelchair (purple would you believe) to try out.



We arrived at the shoe shop by what seemed to me a lightning trajectory but Ray insisted he had only been pushing the wheelchair at a moderate pace. A pleasant young lady, Rachel I noted from her name badge, served us. She was quietly helpful. I was soon sorted and Ray also found some shoes in the sale.



As we were settling up for our purchases and having my camera all ready in its case, I thought to ask Rachel to participate in my strangers' portraiture project. She said she does not often have her photo taken and seemed at first a tad overwhelmed but quickly agreed and asked what I wanted her to do. My reply was basically 'nothing', just to be herself and I would take the shots as she carried on packing our goods, which she did and I took several shots. I think I maybe underestimated the power of the overhead lighting in the shop: I was pleased with the portraits and hope Rachel is too, but something to think about on another occasion.



I asked Rachel if she would like some photos but, although she liked what I showed her on the camera screen, she politely refused.



She has worked at the shoe shop for the past 18 months and said she really loves it: the atmosphere, the team she works with. Then she told me that she is mainly a 2nd year student at Winchester University training to be a teacher. She would like to work with primary school age children and then progress to teaching children with special educational needs, something she has held as a long-time ambition. Currently she is studying the effects on children of transition from Key Stage 1 to Key Stage 2.



Working with Brownies and partaking in Musical Theatre are two passions of Rachel's. From our brief meeting with her, I think she will be a lovely and compassionate teacher for little children.



Time to go and a thank you to Rachel and one last offer to her to have some photos which she then did accept so we exchanged cards and email addresses.



We looked for a café to have a cup of tea and found that most eateries only had upstairs seating but then remembered Pret A Manger.



The journey back to the car park was different as, at least part of the way, the wheelchair was occupied by a large bag of shoes plus lots of fruit we bought at a market stall, whilst I managed with my trekking pole.