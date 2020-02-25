Sign up
Photo 2869
pink ones
A few orchids finished re-flowering so I acquired one new one. I loved the colour.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
pink
,
orchid
