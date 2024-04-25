Previous
breakfast view by quietpurplehaze
breakfast view

Here's the other view from our room at The Roundhouse where we spent a few days. The sea comes in so gently to meet the golden sand in the bay at Weymouth.

My thanks for your visits. Happy weekend!
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Carole Sandford ace
Nicely framed beach view.
April 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous spot
April 25th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful view
April 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love this shot
April 25th, 2024  
Peter ace
What a lovely sea view and capture Hazel, Fav:)
April 25th, 2024  
JackieR ace
That is beautiful
April 25th, 2024  
Dianne ace
That’s a view you’d never tire of. Gorgeous the way you’ve framed it.
April 25th, 2024  
