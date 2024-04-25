Sign up
Previous
Photo 3924
breakfast view
Here's the other view from our room at The Roundhouse where we spent a few days. The sea comes in so gently to meet the golden sand in the bay at Weymouth.
My thanks for your visits. Happy weekend!
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
7
5
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6757
photos
153
followers
15
following
1075% complete
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
16th April 2024 8:24am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
roundhouse
,
beach view
Carole Sandford
ace
Nicely framed beach view.
April 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous spot
April 25th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Beautiful view
April 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this shot
April 25th, 2024
Peter
ace
What a lovely sea view and capture Hazel, Fav:)
April 25th, 2024
JackieR
ace
That is beautiful
April 25th, 2024
Dianne
ace
That’s a view you’d never tire of. Gorgeous the way you’ve framed it.
April 25th, 2024
