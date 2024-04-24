Sign up
Previous
Photo 3923
The Roundhouse on The Esplanade at Weymouth
With ref to yesterday's photo of the view through our room window on our short break, this is where we stayed last week.
The window at the top of the tower indicates our room, hence the beautiful views.
I'll post the view from the second window tomorrow. Most of my photos on this trip were taken with my iPhone 12 mini.
Thanks for all your visits to my photos.
https://flic.kr/p/2pKsPkH
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
0
Tags
view
,
architecture
,
weymouth
,
roundhouse
Casablanca
ace
What a fabulous building
April 24th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
April 24th, 2024
