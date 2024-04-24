Previous
The Roundhouse on The Esplanade at Weymouth by quietpurplehaze
The Roundhouse on The Esplanade at Weymouth

With ref to yesterday's photo of the view through our room window on our short break, this is where we stayed last week.

The window at the top of the tower indicates our room, hence the beautiful views.

I'll post the view from the second window tomorrow. Most of my photos on this trip were taken with my iPhone 12 mini.

24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Hazel

Casablanca ace
What a fabulous building
April 24th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
April 24th, 2024  
