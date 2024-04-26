Sign up
Previous
Photo 3925
breakfast basket
Breakfast arrived outside our room door each morning at 8.30 a.m.
This day was one of my faves - the sausages and potato cakes were delicious, and there were lidded dishes of fresh fruit lurking underneath.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6758
photos
153
followers
15
following
1075% complete
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
16th April 2024 8:37am
Exif
Tags
breakfast
,
sausages
,
roundhouse
JackieR
Breakfast in bed? What a treat. Hope you had a fabulous and relaxing break away x
April 26th, 2024
