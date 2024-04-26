Previous
breakfast basket by quietpurplehaze
breakfast basket

Breakfast arrived outside our room door each morning at 8.30 a.m.

This day was one of my faves - the sausages and potato cakes were delicious, and there were lidded dishes of fresh fruit lurking underneath.
26th April 2024

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
JackieR
Breakfast in bed? What a treat. Hope you had a fabulous and relaxing break away x
April 26th, 2024  
