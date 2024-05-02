Haze's Strangers: No. 225: Devone

This encounter began with a bunch of tulips.



After a sunny and blustery walk along the prom at Hillhead, we dropped into Breezes Café for some lunch. As we ate, I commented to Ray on the beautiful tulips in a vase on the countertop and while he paid the bill I tried to get a shot, without success.



Two young people were working so I asked if anyone would like their photo taken to complete the photo. The young man took a step or two backwards; the young lady quickly posed next to the flowers and the food on the counter.



A little surprised, I took a photo and learned that my willing subject was called Devone. Introductions completed, I explained my strangers' project. She was happy for me to use her portrait and yes, would like me to email it to her. Ray sometimes puts emails into his phone for me which I indicated, but Devone wrote on a slip of paper and passed it to him. Her co-worker, who earlier had taken steps backwards, said: "P.A.?"



Devone liked the look of my little Sony. I told her that it's a pretty expensive camera for its size, but really excellent and, importantly to me, also easily portable.



I asked her to tell me something about herself for the narrative to accompany her portrait. At first, she was a little nonplussed. She had already told me that she works full time at Breezes and when I wondered how she spends her free time, said she enjoys walking by the sea with Nala, her 3 year-old French bulldog, who is 'a bit nuts'.



This was a lovely light-hearted encounter with these young people and I'm grateful to 'le patron' who, I understand, put the tulips on the counter.



We thanked everyone, said our goodbyes and took our leave.



My photo was taken on auto which I tried out when I first got the camera - it does such a good job, so that's what I use with it.



