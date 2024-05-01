Sign up
Previous
Photo 3929
in a vase
lily of the valley, traditionally blooming on 1st May - but they have been in flower in our garden for at least a week.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
vase
,
lily of the valley
,
1st may
Dianne
ace
Very sweet.
May 1st, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
One of my favorites! Lovely!
May 1st, 2024
Julie Ryan
So, so pretty
May 1st, 2024
