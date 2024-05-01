Previous
in a vase by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3929

in a vase

lily of the valley, traditionally blooming on 1st May - but they have been in flower in our garden for at least a week.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Dianne ace
Very sweet.
May 1st, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
One of my favorites! Lovely!
May 1st, 2024  
Julie Ryan
So, so pretty
May 1st, 2024  
