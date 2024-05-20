Sign up
Previous
Photo 3937
'tis the season
Although it's possible to buy strawberries now all year round, they do seem to have more flavour in the summertime still!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6770
photos
151
followers
15
following
1078% complete
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd April 2024 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
strawberries
,
summertime
,
season
,
taste
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and dof.
May 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
Delightful and delicious looking.
May 20th, 2024
