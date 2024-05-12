Previous
summer garden flatlay by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3935

summer garden flatlay

In 1987, in the quiet after-hours at Frank Gehry’s furniture shop, as a janitor named Andrew Kromelow cleaned Gehry’s shop, he would gather stray tools and experiment with arranging them in a grid-like pattern.

He called the practice “knolling,” after the hard angles of Knoll furniture, a popular brand that Gehry was designing for at the time.

Today, knolling more often refers to the art of spacing out objects on a flat surface at tidy angles to one another and photographing the arrangement from above.



https://flic.kr/p/2pQDEaB
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Love that verb - to knoll. Beautiful and perfect positioned
May 12th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful
May 12th, 2024  
Anne ace
Loving the backstory to your capture Hazel, beautifully laid out too
May 12th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
What a very expressive word. Love these all laid out on what looks like a slate.
May 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise