summer garden flatlay

In 1987, in the quiet after-hours at Frank Gehry’s furniture shop, as a janitor named Andrew Kromelow cleaned Gehry’s shop, he would gather stray tools and experiment with arranging them in a grid-like pattern.He called the practice “knolling,” after the hard angles of Knoll furniture, a popular brand that Gehry was designing for at the time.Today, knolling more often refers to the art of spacing out objects on a flat surface at tidy angles to one another and photographing the arrangement from above.