BLUE FOR M.E. AWARENESS DAY 2024 by quietpurplehaze
BLUE FOR M.E. AWARENESS DAY 2024

ME Awareness Day is observed on May 12th each year, coinciding with International Nurses Day. This date was chosen to honor Florence Nightingale, believed to have suffered from ME/CFS. In 2024, this day will fall on Sunday.

This post is, in particular, for my niece, Sue.


Photo Details

